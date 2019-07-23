Screenshot: Warner Bros. (YouTube)

If you’re still on the fence about attending the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, perhaps today’s announcement will give you the push you need. TIFF announced the first wave of films playing the festival this year, including a handful of exciting and intriguing titles—even if you’re merely watching from the sidelines, there’s plenty here to be curious about, from Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit to Todd Phillips’ Joker and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. The fest, which kicks off in Toronto on September 5 and runs through September 15, has unveiled its Gala and Special Presentations programs, which also include premieres from Steven Soderbergh, Josh and Benny Safdie, James Mangold, and more. Below, check out some of the highlights premiering at TIFF this year, courtesy of IndieWire:



