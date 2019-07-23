If you’re still on the fence about attending the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, perhaps today’s announcement will give you the push you need. TIFF announced the first wave of films playing the festival this year, including a handful of exciting and intriguing titles—even if you’re merely watching from the sidelines, there’s plenty here to be curious about, from Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit to Todd Phillips’ Joker and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. The fest, which kicks off in Toronto on September 5 and runs through September 15, has unveiled its Gala and Special Presentations programs, which also include premieres from Steven Soderbergh, Josh and Benny Safdie, James Mangold, and more. Below, check out some of the highlights premiering at TIFF this year, courtesy of IndieWire:
- A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, the Mister Rogers biopic directed by Marielle Heller, the acclaimed filmmaker behind The Diary Of A Teenage Girl and Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s arch-nemesis. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film promises to explore the Clown Prince Of Crime’s origins through the tonal lens of classics like The King Of Comedy and Taxi Driver.
- Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated ode to Agatha Christie mysteries featuring an insane ensemble cast.
- Jojo Rabbit, the dark World War II comedy (yes, really) from Taika Waititi.
- From the Safdie brothers, directors of Good Time and Heaven Knows What, comes Uncut Gems, a new dramedy starring Adam Sandler (of all people!) and Jonah Hill.
- James Mangold’s Ford V Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.
- Just Mercy, a new drama from Short Term 12 director Daniel Destin Cretton, starring Michael B. Jordan.
- Brooklyn director John Crowley’s adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Goldfinch, starring Ansel Elgort.
- Dolemite Is My Name, the Rudy Ray Moore biopic starring Eddie Murphy and directed by Craig Brewer from a screenplay by Scott Alexander and Larry Karazsewski (The People Vs. Larry Flynt).
- Honey Boy, starring Shia LaBeouf in a story inspired by his own youth.
For the full lineup—which is indeed excellent—head over to IndieWire.