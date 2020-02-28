Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
That's right, Bub, SyFy is making a Day Of The Dead series

Randall Colburn
Photo: Archive Photos (Getty Images)

The Walking Dead’s got a chokehold on pop culture’s undead these days, and, be it through teen-friendly spin-offs or the continuing adventures of Rick Grimes, AMC’s commitment to the franchise isn’t ending any time soon. Let’s cross our fingers, then, that SyFy’s got a new vision in store for their bold venture into the zombie-verse. Variety reports the network is producing a 10-episode series “inspired” by George A. Romero’s 1985 classic Day Of The Dead. 

The third in Romero’s original zombie trilogy, which began with 1968's Night Of The Living Dead and peaked with 1978's Dawn Of The Dead, Day Of The Dead unfolds in an underground base where scientists are trying to domesticate the zombies in a final bid for survival. It’s gory and funny and it’s got Bub, everyone’s favorite flesh-eater.

Sadly, Bub is nowhere to be found in descriptions of the show, which will follow “six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion.” That makes it sound a lot more like Night Of The Living Dead than Day Of The Dead, but we digress. Hilariously, The Hollywood Reporter describes the series as coming from the creators of Raven’s Home, a Raven-Symoné Disney sitcom, and while this is technically true, it neglects to mention that Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas also co-wrote the Banana Splits horror movie, and that Thomas is the author of Violet and Kill Creek, which are both solid horror novels.

SyFy’s Day Of The Dead homage follows the network’s Child’s Play sequel series, which will be helmed by franchise creator Don Mancini.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

