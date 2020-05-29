Clockwise from top left: Mariah Carey “Heartbreaker” (Screenshot: YouTube); Britney Spears “Oops!...I Did It Again” (Screenshot: YouTube); Backstreet Boys “Shape Of My Heart” (Screenshot: YouTube); Pink “There You Go” (Screenshot: YouTube); TLC “No Scrubs” (Screenshot: YouTube)

Turns out burning down your home gym gives you lots of time to wax nostalgic about the best era of bubblegum pop music. With her second album, Ooops!...I Did It Again, recently 20 years old, Britney Spears (and totally not her publicity team) has released an Apple Music playlist of turn-of-the-century tunes that will give school-dance flashbacks to most Millennials. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out,” Spears apparently told Apple Music. “For me these songs remind me of the time period when Oops! came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do.”

Here are why a few of the songs made the cut on her “I Miss Y2K” playlist (which makes it sounds like she was one of those doomsday preppers who were stocking up canned goods ahead of the clock striking midnight in 2000...):



“Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing...she is simply amazing. [‘Always Be My Baby’] is one of my favorites by her.” “[‘Crazy In Love’] really makes me want to dance. Who better to make you want to dance than Beyonce?!” “I still listen to [‘Cowboy Take Me Away’]! This song makes me think of being outside ….. and falling in love of course!”

Here is the full list of songs on her “I Miss Y2K” playlist:

Mariah Carey - Always Be My Baby Madonna - Music *NSYNC - It’s Gonna Be Me Kylie Minogue - Can’t Get You Out Of My Head Ricky Martin - Livin’ La Vida Loca Santana (feat. Rob Thomas) - Smooth Christina Aguilera - What a Girl Wants Enrique Iglesias - Bailamos Beyoncé - Crazy In Love (featuring Jay-z) (single Version) Jennifer Lopez - Love Don’t Cost a Thing LeAnn Rimes - Can’t Fight The Moonlight (Graham Stack Radio Edit) Backstreet Boys - Shape of My Heart BBMAK - Back Here Shakira - Whenever, Wherever Train - Meet Virginia Dixie Chicks - Cowboy Take Me Away Destiny’s Child - Say My Name Usher - My Boo (featuring Alica Keys) Dido - Here With Me Janet Jackson - All For You Delta Goodrem - Lost Without You Mariah Carey - Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z) Kelly Clarkson - The Trouble With Love Is Tal Bachman - She’s so High Anastacia - I’m Outta Love (radio Edit) Mary J Blige - Family Affair Mandy Moore - I Wanna Be With You P!nk - There You Go TLC - No Scrubs Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way

The playlist is available in full on Apple Music.

