That's "Emmy Award winner Quibi" to you, punk

Photo : Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dark news from Hollywood tonight, as the Academy Of Television Arts And Sciences has now declared that, henceforth, and until the end of its days (i.e., whenever the money finally runs out), we will now have to refer to the “quick bites,” phone-only streaming service Quibi by its proper title: Emmy Award winner Quibi. Said declaration came in the form of a pair of awards the service won at tonight’s fourth night of the Creative Arts Emmys, with Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones winning Best Actor (and Best Actress) In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series, respectively, for their work on #FreeRayshawn.

Advertisement

So, aside from forcing us to always refer to it as “Emmy Award winner Quibi” for the rest of our lives, what else came out of night four of the Emmy bush leagues? Well, Netflix won plenty of awards, as usual, including several for Big Mouth. (Maya Rudolph now owns a statue commemorating her work for a voice over on “How To Have An Orgasm,” so that’s nice.) Trent Reznor moved just one step away from scoring an EGOT after getting an Emmy for his work on Watchmen, which means we’re one “Old Town Road”-based musical away from him scoring the big four. And Succession pulled down what will hopefully only be the first of several awards this week for casting. (Ditto RuPaul’s Drag Race and Schitt’s Creek.) Meanwhile, Better Call Saul cruelly padded out its awards cabinet at the expense of others with a win for Best Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series (robbing poor, forlorn Emmy Award winner Quibi, presumably a shoe-in, in the process) with its web series Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler.

You can see the full list of Creative Arts Emmy winners here; meanwhile, we’ll have full coverage of the prime Emmy Award ceremony when it airs this Sunday.