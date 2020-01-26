That was Swizz Beatz's son with the skeleton face paint at the Grammys

Screenshot : CBS

The Grammys are a fairly straightforward awards show (we like music, so here’s four hours of music and two minutes of awards), but this year’s ceremony has spawned one extremely pressing question: Who’s the guy with the skeleton face sitting right in the front?

He stood out during wide shots of the crowd early on, but he was unmissable when host Alicia Keys went into the audience to interact with a few of the artists sitting near the stage. The internet was quickly swarmed with curious Grammy-viewers, who needed something to latch onto among the many, many lengthy musical numbers. As it turns out, there’s a reason Keys didn’t seem confused or surprised to see the skeleton guy in the audience: He’s Prince Nasir Dean, the 19-year-old son of her husband Swizz Beatz.

Dean is an up-and-coming DJ and producer who performs under the name Note Marcato, and the skeleton face thing is—as People puts it—his “signature look.” To be a teenager with enough confidence to wear skeleton face paint to the Grammys and sit right in the front even though most people won’t know who he is! We’re not qualified to say what’s “cool,” but that seems pretty cool.