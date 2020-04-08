That guy who posts genital-enabled party tricks is here to thank the world's healthcare workers

Screenshot : France’s Got Talent ( YouTube

Most of us have been trying to thank the doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare workers currently risking their lives to combat the coronavirus pandemic by sending messages of support or joining others in our city to bang pots and pans together and cheer for them once a day. Clearly, as comedian Kazuhisa Uekusa (AKA “Mr. Uekusa,” AKA “Wes-P”) has just shown in a new video, our efforts are nothing compared to his own.

The clip sees Mr. Uekusa lying on his back, draped in a cloth and a piece of paper that reads “HEALTHCARE WORKERS,” stacking mugs and saucers on his chest and groin. Daft Punk’s “One More Time” pumps along in the background until, timed to the beat, he rips the sheet out from underneath the dishes to reveal them sitting perfectly in place over his nipples and dick around a new paper that says, “THANK YOU!” A blast of fanfare dies out so Mr. Uekusa, previously grimacing in concentration, can hold out a double thumbs-up and then fill the silence with protracted solo applause.



This is not the first time Mr. Uekusa has posted videos displaying his extremely unique, extremely specific brand of comedy. In the past, he’s shown us that he can pull pieces of fabric out from under bottles using a clothespin attached to his junk or his nipples (with or without toilet plungers suctioned to them) as well as by sticking a disc between his butt cheeks.



He’s also, most importantly, put his skills to use in a series of PSAs covering how to manage life during a pandemic. Mr. Uekusa has plenty of useful tips for how to eat without needing your hands, whether that’s with the help of a drone or by bouncing food off your stomach, alongside guides that show the best way to turn your underwear into a face mask.



Clearly, we should all listen to Mr. Uekusa’s advice. He’s an expert. He knows best. When he nearly exposes himself on the internet through party tricks, he does it to impart life-saving messages.



