Screenshot : YouTube

Last March, a fan-made trailer for a dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air went viral shortly after landing on YouTube. Created and directed by Morgan Cooper, the trailer for Bel-Air reimagines the classic sitcom as a drama about a young man from West Philadelphia who gets arrested after a fight, so his mom sends him off to live with his Auntie and Uncle in the upscale California neighborhood. It didn’t take long for the video to catch the attention of original Fresh Prince Will Smith, who met with Cooper and began developing the idea as a potential reboot, per The Hollywood Reporter. That reboot is now becoming a reality, as Smith is teaming up with Fresh Prince producers Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and creators Susan and Andy Borowitz to executive produce the new Bel-Air alongside Cooper—who will also serve as director and writer for the series.



The dramatic reboot is currently being shopped to various networks, with HBO Max, Netflix, and Peacock all making bids for the series. It seems that HBO Max might have a bit of an edge, however, given that the streaming platform is the current home of the classic sitcom, which ran from 1990 to 1996 on NBC. You can check out the original trailer for Cooper’s Bel-Air below: