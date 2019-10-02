Photo: Funny Or Die

That Dog’s Old LP, the cult alt-rock outfit’s first new album in 22 years, drops this Friday, and to celebrate the band’s recruited a few of its famous friends to star in a music video for new single “Just The Way.” Maya Rudolph, who guests on the album, and Jack Black, no slouch of a musician himself, play bizarro versions of Three’s Company’s Stanley and Helen Roper—named, naturally, the Gropers—in the Funny Or Die-produced clip, which offers up a violent, sexually-charged alternative to the bygone sitcom that ends with no shortage of bloodshed.

It’s all a fitting, if deranged, accompaniment to the pummeling track, which serves, along with lead single “If You Just Didn’t Do It,” as yet another example of the band’s talent for muscular alt-rock layered with orchestral flourishes and rich, inspired harmonies.

Give it a watch below.