L.A. rockers That Dog delivered three albums of timeless, hook-heavy power-pop between 1993 and 1997, resulting in relatable, deliriously angsty cuts like “Never Say Never,” a song this writer will (very loudly) call one of the best of the ‘90s. The band officially split in ‘97, but began playing reunion shows in 2011, all while teasing new material. Today, that material’s been given a name in Old LP, That Dog’s first new album in 22 years.



Original members Anna Waronker, Tony Maxwell, and Rachel Haden recorded the LP over the past three years, but the new songs have been brewing since their early reunion shows. “By the end of 2012 we had four songs done,” says Waronker in a press release. “In 2013, we had a few more. We needed time to let it grow into what it would become. Sometimes it’s hard to get there. Which is kind of the theme of the album.”

The album’s wild lineup of guests includes Maya Rudolph, Blur’s Graham Coxon, The Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey, and, holy cow, Randy Newman. Old LP also doubles down on the band’s dalliance with orchestral instruments, as Waronker composed and arranged parts for violin, cello, piano, upright bass, horns, and woodwinds.

You can hear them at work in the rowdy lead single, “If You Just Didn’t Do It,” which sets Waronker’s indelible slacker-chic vocals against robust power chords and a furious string section. Hear it below.

Old LP is due out October 4 via UMe. Do yourself a favor and pre-order it here.