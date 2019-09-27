That damn Untitled Goose Game goose is wreaking havoc across the internet

Photo : Yuri Cortez ( Getty Images )

Untitled Goose Game has one of the most novel video game premises in some time. The player, assuming the role of a goose, goes around just sort of tormenting any person unfortunate enough to live in its vicinity. As Sam Barsanti described the game in a recent article, the goose is “a huge asshole” that runs around doing stuff like tossing people’s “clothes into a fountain when they’re not looking” or honking “to scare them into dropping and breaking glassware.” Much like a real goose, the malevolent digital bird is a stubborn, nefarious force of chaos.



The internet, of course, appreciates this sort of attitude and quickly embraced the meme potential of a mean goose, its unblinking marble-black eyes peering out at a world totally unprepared to reckon with its horrible actions.

Advertisement

As with all memes, subgenres have already begun to crop up that edit the bird into all kinds of situations. In some instances, for example, the goose is inserted into popular video games as a diabolical villainous force.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Another even more specific subsection of this category stays within the realm of games to imagine the dread possibility of the goose achieving even greater power than it already wields with beak, feathers, and ingenuity alone.



Advertisement

Because our species is bound and determined to make the work of future anthropologists nearly impossible, there are versions of the meme built on other, existing memes as well.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The most striking of all image edits, though, gets deep inside the goose’s tiny goose brain to imagine where it might like to go on vacation—and the landmarks it would perhaps visit on its evil travels.



Advertisement

As this last example shows, the goose must be stopped before it’s too late. What starts as cute mischievousness can warp into something much more dangerous and terrifying if left unchecked, after all.



Advertisement

[via Digg]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com