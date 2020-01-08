That creepy doll is back in Brahms: The Boy II trailer

Brahms: It’s the name of a classic composer. It’s the sound of a Hans Zimmer score in a Christopher Nolan movie. And it’s the name of the very creepy doll in the surprisingly fun horror hit The Boy. After having its release delayed last year, Brahms: The Boy II is finally upon us, and the first trailer teases even more creepy doll shenanigans, this time with Katie Holmes. The actress stars as the mother of a young boy who has some vague mental issues, so she moves the family to a home in the country—which just so happens to be Brahms’ house, of course. There, the kiddo discovers the raggedy old Brahms doll buried in some dirt, digs him out, and develops a very special and totally normal relationship with it.

Those who saw the first movie are aware of a certain third act development that reveals Brahms’ origins, BUT! According to this new trailer, the sequel will tell us the real truth behind that wacky doll. Brahms: The Boy II also stars Ralph Ineson, Christopher Convery, and Owain Yeoman, and hits theaters on February 21—a full week after February’s other big horror release: the Sonic movie. Here’s the official synopsis for the doll thing:

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s BRAHMS: THE BOY II, alongside Christopher Convery (“Gotham”), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). William Brent Bell returns to direct BRAHMS: THE BOY II. The producers are Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.