Image: Netflix

Netflix has achieved a tenuous peace with theater chains, giving moviegoers a chance to see several of the platform’s upcoming releases on the big screen, including Noah Baumbach’s A Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and Vince Gilligan’s El Camino—a sequel of sorts to his acclaimed AMC series Breaking Bad. While most of Netflix’s new movies will run for a few weeks in theaters before appearing in your TV through the dark sorcery known as “technology,” El Camino is being given a very limited engagement: Beginning Friday, October 11 (the same day it hits Netflix, FYI), El Camino will screen in theaters for one weekend only as part of a special fan event.



The film, which follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the Breaking Bad finale, was directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. If you live in or within a reasonable distance of one of the 61 cities below, you can purchase your tickets online now:



Advertisement

Albuquerque

Ann Arbor

Asheville

Atlanta

Athens

Austin

Bakersfield

Baltimore

Boston

Chapel Hill

Chicago

Cleveland

Columbus, OH

Concord, NH

Dallas

Denver

Des Moines

El Paso

Eugene

Fort Collins

Fresno

Houston

Ithaca

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Lexington

Los Angeles

Lubbock

Miami

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Missoula

Monterey

New Braunfels

New Orleans

New York

Norfolk

Omaha

Palm Desert

Phoenix

Portland

Portsmouth

Raleigh

Richmond

Salem

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Barbara

Santa Fe

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol

Seattle

Spokane

Springfield, MO

St. Louis

Tucson

Tulsa

Washington, DC