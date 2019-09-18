Netflix has achieved a tenuous peace with theater chains, giving moviegoers a chance to see several of the platform’s upcoming releases on the big screen, including Noah Baumbach’s A Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and Vince Gilligan’s El Camino—a sequel of sorts to his acclaimed AMC series Breaking Bad. While most of Netflix’s new movies will run for a few weeks in theaters before appearing in your TV through the dark sorcery known as “technology,” El Camino is being given a very limited engagement: Beginning Friday, October 11 (the same day it hits Netflix, FYI), El Camino will screen in theaters for one weekend only as part of a special fan event.
The film, which follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the Breaking Bad finale, was directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. If you live in or within a reasonable distance of one of the 61 cities below, you can purchase your tickets online now:
