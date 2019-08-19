Photo: Sarah Morris (Getty Images)

Discussions about the much-publicized-yet-seen-by-almost-nobody “Snyder cut” of Justice League are apparently going to continue far into our future, the neverending rumors about its ostensible quality and cultural value spreading out into an endless horizon of near-Euclidean perfection. Despite everything about the petition to release this wholly unfinished film coming largely from people who have never seen it, yet labor under the delusion that Batman V Superman was a great movie (it’s not, though it’s certainly an interesting one), we are now just going to get ongoing talk about how nifty it would’ve been. This will probably come via a wheel spun containing the names of anyone vaguely affiliated with the production, who are then tasked with doing their part to talk it up—and this week, that responsibility falls to Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

Everybody’s favorite human embodiment of someone cheerfully saying “Bro!” took to social media on Sunday night to express some support for director Zack Snyder, and despite misspelling “Snyder” three out of the four times he uses the last name, Momoa’s genial post nonetheless makes clear the fact that he’s seen the original Justice League director’s version of the film, and that he thinks it is—to quote the man himself—“ssssiiicccckkkkkk”:

So, there you have it, Snyder cut devotees. The guy who can swim really fast assures you it’s sick. Surely that will be the final word on the matter, at least until next week, when it’ll be the Best Boy’s turn to go online and post about how the original version of the film could crush Four Loko cans on its forehead without even using its hands, or whatever. We will continue to monitor this story as it develops, or until the oceans catch fire and the bees completely die out, ending all life on the planet—whichever comes first.

