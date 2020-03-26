Screenshot : YouTube

Look, it’s enough that we’re dealing with a pandemic of historic proportions right now without having to weather Gal Gadot and co. poisoning our ears with “Imagine.” But not all celebrity coronavirus messages are bad: Uganda’s Bobi Wine, for example, has just given us the worlds unequivocally best COVID-19 awareness jingle.



Yesterday, the pop star-turned-politician born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu released our newest—and immediately, the hands down best—coronavirus “alert” song in collaboration with reggaeton artist Nubian Li urging proper hygiene and social solidarity to slow the pandemic’s spread. Weathering a once-in-a-century pandemic has never been so damn catchy.

“The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim...but the good news is that everyone is a potential solution,” Wine tells listeners at the beginning of the song, before launching into a dub PSA urging everyone to “sensitize the masses to sanitize.”

“In this struggle against the Coronavirus, we must deploy all our mighty weapons. Music has always been our most potent weapon so it must be unleashed without wait. let’s use all the tools at our disposal to sensitive the masses against this global pandemic,” Bobi Wine also earlier this week, which is honestly so much more uplifting, honest, and motivating than anything said by Trump throughout this whole debacle.

