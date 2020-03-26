Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Thank you, Uganda, for gifting us the best coronavirus PSA song of them all

Andrew Paul
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruscovid-19Ugandabobi winePSA
Illustration for article titled Thank you, Uganda, for gifting us the best coronavirus PSA song of them all
Screenshot: YouTube

Look, it’s enough that we’re dealing with a pandemic of historic proportions right now without having to weather Gal Gadot and co. poisoning our ears with “Imagine.” But not all celebrity coronavirus messages are bad: Uganda’s Bobi Wine, for example, has just given us the worlds unequivocally best COVID-19 awareness jingle.

Yesterday, the pop star-turned-politician born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu released our newest—and immediately, the hands down best—coronavirus “alert” song in collaboration with reggaeton artist Nubian Li urging proper hygiene and social solidarity to slow the pandemic’s spread. Weathering a once-in-a-century pandemic has never been so damn catchy.

“The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim...but the good news is that everyone is a potential solution,” Wine tells listeners at the beginning of the song, before launching into a dub PSA urging everyone to “sensitize the masses to sanitize.”

“In this struggle against the Coronavirus, we must deploy all our mighty weapons. Music has always been our most potent weapon so it must be unleashed without wait. let’s use all the tools at our disposal to sensitive the masses against this global pandemic,” Bobi Wine also earlier this week, which is honestly so much more uplifting, honest, and motivating than anything said by Trump throughout this whole debacle.

[via YahooNews]

[via YahooNews]

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul's work is recently featured by Rolling Stone, GQ, The Forward, and The Believer, as well as McSweeney's Internet Tendency and TNY's Daily Shouts.

