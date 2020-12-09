Thank you, HBO, for renewing How To With John Wilson

Photo : HBO

One of 2020's best surprises was HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a hilarious and oddly tender docuseries in which one man’s attempts to help people make small talk or put plastic on their furniture slowly unfold to highlight the human condition. Today, following the show’s slow rise in popularity, the network has announced a second season for the series.

Advertisement

“John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” HBO’s Amy Gravitt says in a statement . “Seeing the audience connect with How To has been an absolute joy. We’re eager to see what 2021 has to offer with him behind the camera.”

We are, too, especially as we imagine he’s been behind his ubiquitous camera throughout this entire pandemic, capturing NYC oddballs and reams of B-roll that tell their own unique stories.

Advertisement

Maybe he’ll even film what’s sure to be a tremendously awkward dinner with executive producer Nathan Fielder, so long as Nathan isn’t too busy with his new crop of influencers.