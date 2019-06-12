Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for AG)

With reproductive rights in peril in a number of states, organizations like Planned Parenthood are grateful for any help at all. But Planned Parenthood recently got a sizable donation from a notable source: People magazine confirms that Ariana Grande donated the proceeds from her June 8 Atlanta concert to PP, totaling about $250,000.

In an exclusive statement to People, Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen stated:

Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time—in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion… Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back—in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives.

Georgia is one of several states where abortion rights are currently under attack. Last month Governor Brian Kemp signed a “heartbeat” bill into law, which would ban abortions “after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy,” says CNN. If that law goes into effect on January 1, Netflix and Disney have both said that they would “rethink” shooting and investing in Georgia.

Grande was greeted by anti-Pride protesters before the Georgia concert, holding a sign with a red line through the word “Pride.” She responded on Twitter that she was “saddened but not surprised… i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart,” which is much nicer than our own response would be. Grande recently added a few more English dates to her current Sweetener World Tour.