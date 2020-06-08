Terry Crews spent his weekend being loud and wrong on Twitter

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.

There’s never been a shortage of ignorance on social media, but some users have really been, uh, showing their asses in recent weeks—for lack of a better phrase. Terry Crews is, unfortunately, one of those people. Last week, Crews’ Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Stephanie Beatriz joined the push (started by Blank Check co- host Griffin Newman) for actors who play cops on TV to make donations to the National Bail Fund Network. Beatriz also revealed that the rest of the cast and crew, along with showrunner Dan Goor, had donated $100,000 to the fund. It’s truly great to see that everyone involved with Brooklyn Nine-Nine is on the same page and doing the right thing during such fraught ti—oh.



We regret to inform you there is more:

These sentiments prompted some understandably negative reactions, including a pair of tweets from Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith, who responded with a meme referring to Crews as a clown:

And this one, in which she says, “proof that when you don’t have something constructive to add to the conversation, you really should just,” followed by a photo of a man with “shut the fuck up” written on his fingers:

It may not seem like it given the nature of social media, but not tweeting is a totally acceptable option.