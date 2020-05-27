Terrace House Tokyo canceled after cast member Hana Kimura's death

Terrace House Tokyo cast (Hana Kimura not pictured) Photo : Netflix

In the wake of former cast member and professional wrestler Hana Kimura’s death, Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television Network has canceled the reality show Terrace House Tokyo. Per Variety, t he network announced the decision locally on Wednesday evening. It did not specify any plans for future iterations of the series. Fuji Television released the following statement: “We would like to express our regrets for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family. Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response.”

Netflix retains global distribution rights to the Terrace House franchise, including Kimura’s season in Tokyo . At the time of her death, there were still a number of episodes that had not begun to stream. A representative from Netflix confirmed with Variety that it has “ no current plans to take down the latest season of this incredibly loved show. ”

Kimura joined the show in order to spread her love of boxing to the world. Though Japanese authorities have yet to confirm the cause of her death, it was widely reported that the onscreen personality died by an apparent suicide. Due in part to an altercation with a former male castmate, Kimura was the target of intense, graphic online bullying. Her death has sparked action in the Japanese parliament, where both the ruling and opposing parties are currently working together to exp and cyberbullying laws that will hopefully protect citizens against similar harassment.