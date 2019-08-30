Screenshot: Terminator: Dark Fate (YouTube)

Edward Furlong’s nowhere to be seen in the latest trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, but Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor is doing just fine on her own, sparring with everyone from Mackenzie Davis’ cyborg hybrid to Gabriel Luna’s liquid assassin. It’s maybe Davis, though, who shines brightest in this new footage, as her fierce bouts with Luna look thrilling as hell.

Deadpool’s Tim Miller directed the bullet-strewn flick, which eschews the last several Terminator sequels by serving as a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Original director James Cameron is also on hand as a producer, and franchise heavy Arnold Schwarzenegger also returns, here living it up in the woods before getting sucked back in. Where’s his mini-pony?

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1.

