Despite Christopher Nolan’s stubborn insistence to desperately cling to each new release date as if he can eliminate the threat of a global pandemic by sheer force of will, Tenet will inevitably be delayed once more—at the very least. Per a new report from Variety, Eric Handler, a lead exhibition analyst with MKM Partners, has determined that there is a “low likelihood” that Tenet will be released in theaters on August 12. This is not particularly shocking news. We all knew, deep down in our hearts, that Tenet would not be opening in theaters this summer. And by “all,” we mean, “everyone except the dummies who refuse to wear masks and also Christopher Nolan.” Handler also said it would be surprising if movie theaters opened before “September, at the earliest.”



COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in many major states, notably Texas and Florida—t he latter of which broke the national record for most new coronavirus cases in a day over the weekend. The very same weekend, it should be noted, that Disney World re-opened to visitors. To put this in very upsetting perspective: With 269,811 total cases to date, Florida now has more confirmed infections than several European countries with larger populations, like Italy and Spain.

So, ya know, maybe it’s not time to re-open tourist and entertainment attractions, let alone a movie theater or a school—though governors of both Texas and Florida have called for schools to re-open next month, echoing recent statements by President Donald Trump. Per the New York Times, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, “ If you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools.” Honestly, the question of Tenet’s release date is the least of our problems.