Tenet Photo : Melinda Sue Gordon (Warner Bros.

In case you needed another indication that things won’t be going back to “normal” any time soon: Tenet, the film that was supposed to herald the world’s safe return to movie theaters will soon be heading to home video and on-demand platforms. This comes from Deadline, which says Tenet will be on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD on December 15, with the “4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray” including an hour-long featurette called “Looking At The World In A New Way: The Making Of Tenet.” That could be be an interesting time capsule for the pre-COVID days, packed in with a movie that will forever be tied to the endless ramifications that rippled throughout the world from the Trump administration’s utterly disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.—and as of this writing, we don’t know even know if he’ll lose the election.

Getting back on topic, this news comes just a few days after Tenet director Christopher Nolan addressed the film’s box office take—which was largely disappointing here in the U.S. since many theaters still haven’t reopened across the country—but was relatively respectable in other countries that actually have their shit together. It’s made nearly $350 million worldwide, which Nolan (whose career isn’t going to depend on the success of any one movie anyway) believes is actually pretty good. He said he was “thrilled” about it, even. Nolan was supposedly the one who demanded that Warner Bros. not follow every other studio and delay Tenet into 2021 or push it to on-demand services, but the fact that it is happening now seems to indicate that he has moved on from that particular fight.

Whatever the reasoning, at least everyone will soon be able to see Tenet without being judged and/or going to a country that isn’t as stupid as this one.