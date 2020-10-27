Screenshot : YouTube

We regret to inform you that The Celebs are most definitely at it again. Tenacious D has recruited several of them, including our dear Papa John Waters and our sainted Elizabeth Warren, to participate in a collaborative quarantine video performance (the second worst art form of 2020, preceded only by TV shows about the actual pandemic we are currently in) of “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It’s as well-intentioned as all the other videos The Celebs have made this year, this time with a timely message for the most horrific spooky season in living memory: Rock-y the vote. Get it? DO YOU GET IT?



Every one of these people is an embarrassing dad right now.

Once you get past Mayor Pete and Ezra Miller (wasn’t there a video of him possibly assaulting someone? How long has this year been?), this extremely earnest paternally comedic effort isn’t that bad. Eric Andre’s there, so it must be okay. Honestly, everything is so entirely awful that we can probably just give this one a pass.

