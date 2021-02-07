Y: 1883 Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s some big news that you can talk to your family about the next time you’re on a Zoom call or whatever: the Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, one of the biggest shows on television that you possibly have never heard of and/or couldn’t care less about, is getting a spin-off. The show will be formally teased in a Super Bowl commercial later today, but a teaser is already online and doesn’t have much information anyway. You can see it blow.

Titled Y: 1883, Variety explains that the series is about the Dutton family as they make their way through the untamed western frontier of America, and it’ll apparently be a “stark retelling of western expansion” as well as “an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land.” Of course, this being a prequel, we do have some knowledge of how this is all going to work out—it involves Kevin Costner, a cowboy hat, and bonkers ratings.

Y: 1883, which is unrelated to Y: The Last Man as far as we know, comes from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan (screenwriter of Sicario and Hell Or High Water). It’ll premiere on Paramount Plus, the platform that used to be CBS All Access, and it’s actually coming at some point in 2021. That’s pretty soon! Your parents, who probably watch Yellowstone, will be very excited to hear that when you call them.