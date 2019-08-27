Tegan And Sara go back to the '90s—in more ways than one—for their new video

Screenshot : YouTube

There’s an oddball experimentation at the heart of Tegan And Sara’s new album. Hey, I’m Just Like You, set to be released September 27, finds the Canadian duo looking all the way back to some of the earliest songs they wrote—between the ages of 15 and 17—in order to revisit and rework the tracks into new form for the band’s ninth(!) album.



The lead single, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” and its accompanying music video that was just released, show how this project is allowing the sisters to find inspiration in their earliest influences and aspirations. Musically, the song reflects this: An upbeat rocker, it gives the Quins a chance to strap back on the guitars and return to an earlier sound of live instrumentation, after the candy-coated glossy pop of their last two albums, Heartthrob and Love You To Death. But it also shows how the constantly evolving maturity of their current output is revamping these structures and melodies, with the more recent electronic focus used here to enrich and supplement the material, rather than take it over.

And the video is an ideal representation of this fusion: Here’s Tegan and Sara, dressed in clothes that look like nothing so much as modern twists on exactly the kind of clothes teenagers from the mid-’90s might find themselves grabbing from Hot Topic. And while the two sing about trying to get beyond the emotional stress of the present, the video puts them in a kind of waiting-room purgatory, with bright, oppressive color schemes and that most potent symbol of old-school teen drama—the landline phone hanging on the wall. They’ve described the video, directed by Natalie FÄlt (who’s worked on videos for Billie Eilish, Grimes, and more), as an “ode to anxiety,” but the music provides a cathartic release.