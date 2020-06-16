Ted Leo, Rachel Bloom, and many more come together for massive Adam Schlesinger charity compilation

Photo : Jason Merritt/TERM ( Getty Images )

Today, as coronavirus cases continue to spike throughout the country, a new compilation honoring Fountains o f Wayne songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died in April due to COVID-19 complications, has arrived. Saving For A Custom Van, a Bandcamp exclusive from Father and Daughter Records and Wax Nine, will see all of its proceeds go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Fountains o f Wayne and Ivy songs, as well as tunes Schlesinger wrote for film and TV, are covered by the likes of Ted Leo, Nada Surf, Motion City Soundtrack, Sad13, and Potty Mouth on the 31-track compilation. Notable standouts include Rachel Bloom’s lounge y take on “Stacy’s Mom,” a cover of Ivy’s “Four In The Morning” from Fountains Of Wayne’s Jody Porter, and a duet of Music And Lyrics’ “Way Back Into Love” from Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman. (Silverman and Schlesinger collaborated on the upcoming musical, The Bedwetter.)

The digital album runs for $10, but you can stream it below .

The 31 tracks also feature contributions from Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley, Vivian Girls’ Ali Koehler, Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, and Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood, as well as rising acts like Lisa Prank, Remember Sports, and Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Overall, i t’s a far-ranging blend of rock, punk, folk, emo, and pop artists that further serve to illustrate Schlesinger’s impact on the industry.

We’re particularly partial to Charly Bliss’ “Pretend To Be Nice,” a cut from the Josie And The Pussycats soundtrack that’s long been beloved by the band. Back in 2016, Charly Bliss performed the soundtrack its entirety. Check that out below.

