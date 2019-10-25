Ted Danson's the latest celebrity to get arrested at Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest

Jane Fonda is the girl your parents warned you about, the one that’s gonna end up your cellmate if you keep sneaking out to blast cigs with them in a Target parking lot. Except, you know, replace “blast cigs ” with “protest the impending death of our planet” and “ Target parking lot” with the “U.S. Capitol.” Yep, Fonda got arrested for protesting climate change again, but this time she brought along The Good Place’s Ted Danson.

As she promised when she launched her Fire Drill Fridays protest movement three weeks ago , Fonda’s closed out the last three work weeks by protesting climate change (and getting arrested for doing so) outside the Capitol. Last week, she brought along her Grace And Frankie co-star Sam Waterston. Danson, whose arrest will no doubt please the members of Team Cockroach, seemed in good spirits, saying that getting arrested “sharpens the mind.”

Advertisement

See footage of the actor in cuffs below.

Advertisement

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on her personal website when she started the movement . “I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore—and even worse—empower—the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

Advertisement

Fonda plans to continue protesting every Friday through the end of the year. Who will join her next week? Well, that’s a question just slightly less burning than the one about whether the government will ever actually give a shit that the planet is dying.