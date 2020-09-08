Ted Cruz is sad his favorite movie, The Princess Bride, is filled with Democrats

Photo : Mandel NGAN / AFP ( Getty Images )

Life must be miserable for Ted Cruz, who always seems surprised when the pop culture he loves turns out to be populated by people who hate everything he stands for ( which, these days, is pretty much just “owning the libs”). The latest batch of Hollywood stars to sever one of the Texas s enator’s few remaining tethers to humanity is the cast of The Princess Bride, who are doing a virtual reunion to raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. Cruz, a vocal fan of the film, took to Twitter to whine about it.

“Do you hear that Fezzik?” Cruz tweeted, mangling a quote from the film. “ That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.”

He’s trying to play it cool, but per the below supercut from Vic Berger , it appears the man’s lost his one and only party trick: Agonizingly unspooling the scene with Billy Crystal as everyone in the vicinity grits their teeth behind a pained smile.

Cruz may weep, but anyone due to attend his next party is breathing a sigh of relief.

