Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s novel The Secret Garden is a source that filmmakers have gone to since Margaret O’Brien’s version in 1949 (more recently, a “steampunk” version in 2017). Now following the high bar of the 1993 release is British director Marc Munden’s take, which takes further advantage of modern CGI techniques to unfurl an even more magical mysterious garden landscape.

Colin Firth stars as the stern lord of the manor, with Julie Walters as the stern housekeeper, and young Dixie Egerickx as Mary, the young visitor who discovers the key to the garden and will melt both of their icy cold hearts, while making friends with Dickon (Amir Wilson) and getting her bedridden cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst) outside. Judging by the lovely trailer, it looks like an opportune time for yet another Secret Garden movie—set to debut, appropriately enough, in spring 2020.