Today, TBS announced in a press release that Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. will be returning for a fourth season, though there was something slightly odd in the announcement—or, rather, the odd thing was something that wasn’t there. In the press release, there was no mention whatsoever of Morgan’s co-star Tiffany Haddish, who has starred in the show since the beginning as Morgan’s character’s ex. Deadline points out that there have been rumors about Haddish—who basically became a superstar in between filming the first season and when it actually aired—supposedly wanting to leave The Last O.G. for some time now, and TBS apparently “would not address the actress’ future” when pushed on it. That all seems to very strongly indicate that Haddish will be leaving The Last O.G., which is a shame since she’s as great on it as she is in everything, but it’s also completely understandable since… well, she’s a superstar now.

The Last O.G. is about an ex-con (Morgan) who is released from prison after 15 years and realizes that the Brooklyn he left behind is completely different now. He then has to figure out how to remain true to himself while avoiding the circumstances that drove him to crime in the first place and figuring out how to make it in modern, hip, and expensive Brooklyn. The new season will include Owen Smith (Black-ish, Survivor’s Remorse, and more) as a new showrunner, and in the press release, Morgan mentions that he’s excited to get back to work making something that can “make the world a little brighter.”