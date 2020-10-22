TBS is sending the Miracle Workers to the Old West for another season

Photo : Stanislav Honzík/TBS

Despite the fact that it left its whole “people who Work, making Miracles” premise behind after the end of its first season back in 2019, TBS still seems pretty enthused about Simon Rich’s now-it’s-an-anthology series Miracle Workers. (Given that the show’s regular cast features Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and a whole bunch of other very talented comic performers, we can’t say that we blame them much .) Hence the network announcing tonight that it’s renewing the show—which dipped into the Dark Ages for its 2020 installment back in January—for a third season, sending said very talented cast on a satirical adventure to the Old West.

Advertisement

Specifically, the new season will be set in 1844, as Radcliffe—now playing a small-town preacher who we can only assume will turn out to be adorably befuddled—teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) to lead a wagon train of settlers along the Oregon Trail. Said settler include returning regular Geraldine Viswanathan, playing a “liberated prairie wife,” plus, presumably, Saran Koni, who rounds out the show’s primary ensemble of performers . Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick, both of whom worked on Rich’s Man Seeking Woman, will serve as showrunners for the season. (Full disclosure: Mirk was also a long-time staff writer for our sister site The Onion.)

Anyway, we’re definitely on board to watch Steve Buscemi play a semi-villainous cowboy—the “Howdy” alone feels worth the price of admission— to say nothing of the way the rest of the show’s cast is likely to take to this latest exercise in historical bouncing-around. No word on when the show’ll be back for this little oater odyssey.