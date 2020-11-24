Taylor Swift Screenshot : Disney+/YouTube

We knew that some shit was about to go down the second Taylor Swift tweeted this:

Advertisement

And on Tuesday morning, just ahead of the Grammy nominations livestream, fans finally know what the songstress has up her sleeve. Per a recent announcement, Disney+ will premiere folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which the platform is calling an “intimate concert film.” What’s more, the wait to view it won’t take long at all: The film will begin streaming on Wednesday, November 25 at 12:01 AM PST. Ye p, that’s tonight.

Created in quarantine by Swift, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), the surprise album folklore debuted on Friday, July 24. The long pond studio sessions was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will show the collaborators sharing a room for the first time since the album’s creation. Swift will not only perform each track from the album, but will also reveal “the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.”

Advertisement

Disney+ is quickly becoming the go-to place for major musical events. It was the only platform to debut Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton: An American Musical a year before its scheduled release and Beyonce’s visual project Black Is King over the summer. Swift herself is remaining busy these days, between this new development with the year-old streamer and her recent commitment to re-recording her entire back catalog amid her recent conflict with Scooter Braun . Check out the trailer for the long pond studio sessions below.