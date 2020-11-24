Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Taylor Swift will premiere folklore: the long pond studio sessions on Disney+ November 25

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:Music
Musictaylor swiftfolklore: the long pond studio sessionsfolkloreDisney plus
Save
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Screenshot: Disney+/YouTube

We knew that some shit was about to go down the second Taylor Swift tweeted this:

Advertisement

And on Tuesday morning, just ahead of the Grammy nominations livestream, fans finally know what the songstress has up her sleeve. Per a recent announcement, Disney+ will premiere folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which the platform is calling an “intimate concert film.” What’s more, the wait to view it won’t take long at all: The film will begin streaming on Wednesday, November 25 at 12:01 AM PST. Yep, that’s tonight.

Created in quarantine by Swift, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), the surprise album folklore debuted on Friday, July 24. The long pond studio sessions was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will show the collaborators sharing a room for the first time since the album’s creation. Swift will not only perform each track from the album, but will also reveal “the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.”

Advertisement

Disney+ is quickly becoming the go-to place for major musical events. It was the only platform to debut Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton: An American Musical a year before its scheduled release and Beyonce’s visual project Black Is King over the summer. Swift herself is remaining busy these days, between this new development with the year-old streamer and her recent commitment to re-recording her entire back catalog amid her recent conflict with Scooter Braun. Check out the trailer for the long pond studio sessions below.

Advertisement
Shannon Miller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

We reviewed (nearly) every game out now for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

The Undoing unveils some dramatic last-minute evidence that can't save an uneven episode

Jump Street spin-off Booker failed to create a Sam Spade for the ’90s

Jamie Loftus' new podcast unpacks how Nabokov’s Lolita has been "twisted" over the years