Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Taylor Swift ruins several pianos in the first video off Folklore

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:Music
MusicTaylor SwiftFolkloreCardigan
5
Save

As surprise-announced earlier today, Taylor Swift has now surprise-released Folklore, her 8th studio album. (Surprise!) To go along with this shocking-except-for-all-the-press-releases development, Swift has also released the first video for the album, centered on its lead-off single, “Cardigan.” And if you think you were surprised by the appearance of a new Taylor Swift album barging its way into your life today, you’ve got nothing on all the pianos the singer-songwriter absolutely ruined in the service of this particular shoot, none of whom could have come into this life knowing they’d be sacrificed to a variety of metaphors for the salvation-related powers of music.

Advertisement

Sure, things start out okay—there’s a cabin, some glowering photographs, everything’s dusty. But then the glowing light starts kicking in, and the next thing you know it, Taylor Swift is getting her Narnia on, jamming out on a piano which some Philistine has installed a functioning waterfall inside. (You know that can’t be good for the strings!) And once she abandons this moss-encrusted fallen soldier, Swift finds herself adrift in a literal ocean, floating along with nothing but a poor, doomed piano as her liferaft. All of which culminates in the final indignity, as she finally returns to her dusty abode, literally walking on the keys, Tom Hanks-style, before donning the titular garment.

None of which is a critique of the song, per se—slow and smooth, it’s a sleepy, lovely little piece. But still, we have to ask, Taylor: What did these pianos ever do to you?