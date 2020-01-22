Taylor Swift reveals her political side in the new Miss Americana trailer

Now that she’s reached the ripe old age of 30, Taylor Swift appears ready to take a stand about things. Her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, will kick off the Sundance Film festival on January 23 (and will be available on Netflix about a week later); Variety calls it “a portrait of the birth of an activist.”

In Miss Americana’s new trailer, Swift describes her transformation, looking back at her earliest days in the music industry when execs would tell her, “Nice girls don’t force their opinions on people.” This led to a public person that felt somewhat insincere, so that she “had to deconstruct an entire belief system,” expressing a need to be “on the right side of history.” The trailer touts the film “as beyond everything you think you know,” while Netflix describes it as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.”

Advertisement

Swift told Variety, “Every time I didn’t speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it… It was wild. I said, ‘I’m a 22-year-old girl — people don’t want to hear what I have to say about politics.’ And people would just be like, ‘Yeahhhhh!’” The apolitical Taylor Swift era has apparently ended; find out more when Miss Americana debuts on Netflix on January 31.