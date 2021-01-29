Photo credits: Left: Taylor Russell (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images), Right: Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino (Contigo/Getty Images

Two-thirds of the star-director trio who made 2017's Call Me By Your Name a romantic success story are reportedly reuniting for a film about cannibalism—but not the two-thirds you might expect. Which is to say, Deadline is reporting that Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are potentially teaming up with actress Taylor Russell for Bones & All, a new movie about a young woman who starts looking into her roots after realizing she has a deep compulsion to eat her romantic partners. It’s another prominent career milestone for Russell, who currently stars in Netflix’s Lost In Space, and who garnered acclaim in 2019 for her starring role in Trey Edward Shults’ coming-of-age drama Waves. But while we’d like to put our full focus here on Russell’s continued climb up the major movie star ladder—potentially working with the Suspiria director, and the uber-prolific Chalamet—there is, uh, another topic that’s lurking underneath here. One that, for better or for worse, makes discussing her two collaborators embarking on a movie about romantic cannibalism a little bit distracting tonight.

And, look: We have tried, very hard, not to highlight the “allegedly into eating people” aspects of the scandal currently enveloping Chalamet and Guadagnino’s old collaborator Armie Hammer of late, mostly because all the “I want to eat your ribs” allegations have a tendency to get in the way of, or obscure, the accusations of sexually abusive and manipulative behavior that have also been lodged against the actor, both in a series of of Instagram DMs he allegedly sent, and also by former romantic partners. (Hammer’s denying everything, for what it’s worth.) But also: It is profoundly weird (if also just bizarrely coincidental) that his two most prominent colleagues of the last few years would launch a new film about someone wanting to eat the people she’s in love with at this time.

Certainly, Hammer’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, seems to agree; as noted by Paper, Chambers reportedly commented on an Instagram post talking about the project recently with a succinct, “No. Words.”

Advertisement

Anyway! Bones & All is based on a 2016 novel by Camille DeAngelis; Dave Kajganich wrote the script. Chalamet’s still got Dune on the horizon, of course, and Guadagnino’s last project was the HBO TV series We Are Who We Are.