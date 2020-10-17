Tatiana Maslany says she's not Disney+'s She-Hulk, actually

Photo : Walter McBride ( Getty Images )

Tatiana Maslany has stated that she is not, in fact, She-Hulk. And while this would be a slightly more controversial statement if it applied to an actual superhero secret identity—and yes, we know, Jennifer “She-Hulk” Walters doesn’t actually do the “secret identity” thing, typically —it’s still somewhat of a surprise, since it was previously reported by “sources” (via Deadline) that she’d signed on to play the superhero lawyer in Disney+’s She-Hulk show. He-Hulk Mark Ruffalo even went so far as to welcome Maslany to the Hulk family—although maybe that should have been a giveaway, since Marvel probably doesn’t give ol’ “Loose Lips” Ruffalo the inside scoop on the stuff it’s planning much anymore.

Contrary to those reports, though, Maslany told Ontario’s Sudbury Star this week that there’s no truth to the casting news . In the words of the Orphan Black star—who was interviewed by the newspaper in relation to her role as a juror for Canada’s Glenn Gould Prize, awarded this year to filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin — “That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” adding, pretty unequivocally, that, “I t’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

The She-Hulk show is one of a whole bunch of Marvel-based series that Disney+ is slowly getting in order at the moment, with Rick And Morty writer Jessica Gao signed on to pen the scripts, and Kat Coiro (whose credits include It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and The Mick) set to direct the pilot and several subsequent episodes. The series now has, well, nobody attached to star; i t’s not clear, exactly, what Maslany meant about a “press release that’s gotten out of hand,” but she’s being pretty upfront about the fact that she’s not involved in the show at present.

