Tatiana Maslany Photo : Chelsea Guglielmino ( Getty Images )

Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is going to be turning into the most famous green lawyer in all of comic books, as Deadline is reporting that she’s going to star in Disney+’s She-Hulk series as Jennifer “She-Hulk” Walters. The series is coming from Emmy-winning Rick And Morty writer Jessica Gao, with accomplished TV comedy director Kat Coiro (The Mick, Alone Together, Shameless, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) hopping behind the camera for the pilot and multiple additional episodes.

This being a Disney+ show, it seems likely that there will be specific ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but unlike WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon And Winter Soldier, this is the first one that’s about a totally new character—or at least new to the MCU. We heard back in March that Mark Ruffalo might appear in She-Hulk as the He-Hulk (commonly known as just “Hulk”), but so far that hasn’t been confirmed. We also don’t know if Maslany’s Jennifer Walters will be Bruce Banner’s cousin or if she’ll get Hulk powers from a blood transfusion with Banner like in the comics, but it’ll be interesting to see how the show handles the fact that—unlike Bruce—She-Hulk retains her intelligence and personality when she’s Hulked-out and therefore rarely has any reason to not be Hulked-out. Unless they’re painting Maslany green, that might involve some expensive CG.