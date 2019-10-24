Tame Impala announces new album, invites us all to take The Slow Rush

It’s been four-plus years since Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala released Currents, the band’s third studio album. Over the last few months, the group—still written, produced, and fronted by Kevin Parker, he of the numerous Perth-based musical collectives—has been hinting that something new might be coming down the blissed-out, synth heavy line, and tonight the rumors were confirmed: The fourth Tame Impala record, The Slow Rush, is officially on its way.

Per Pitchfork, the new album is due out in 2020; presumably, the two new singles the band released this year, “Patience” and “Borderline,” will both feature. It’s been a big year for Australia’s favorite laid-back musical sons and daughters; they headlined Coachella earlier this year, and served their first stint as musical guests on SNL.