The game of thrones is over, and we’re not going to even hint at who won—if anyone. No, this post is a spoiler-free zone, unless you count the unveiling of the final enamel pin in HBO’s series of same, which is being revealed exclusively here at The A.V. Club. Surprise, it’s the Iron Throne:



We’re giving away two bundles from the HBO Shop featuring HBO’s Robert Ball enamel pin of the Iron Throne, as well as a hat and shirt featuring the spiky-yet-coveted object and a pair of socks that say “I’m watching Game Of Thrones,” which will be apropos for any future rewatches of the series. To enter to win one of these two bundles, email us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “Dracarys” within the next hour. At 12:30 PM CT today, we’ll pick two winners and notify them by email. U.S. mailing addresses only, and no P.O. boxes, please. Don’t worry—in this game, nothing happens if you don’t win.



The entire eight-season saga of Game Of Thrones is available to stream on HBO NOW.