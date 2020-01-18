Take that, Quibi: Julia Louis-Dreyfus signs development deal with Apple TV+

Photo : Randy Shropshire/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

In what we can only imagine is terrible news for the people over at Quibi—i.e., the other internet content provider that seems bound and determined to scoop up all your favorite folks, no matter the cost —Variety reports this weekend that Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed an overall deal to develop new projects at Apple TV+.

Louis-Dreyfus is, of course, fresh off her 6-season , Emmy-gobbling run on Veep, where she played morally complicated, comically vulgar Vice President Selina Meyer. Before that, she also maintained her sitcom cred with a nearly-as-long run on The New Adventures Of Old Christine, which, while not quite so critically acclaimed as the Armando Iannucc i political satire , still made a strong case that the American public is pretty much always happy to see JLD on the TV.

Or phone, or other streaming device, as the case may be; there’s no word yet on what Louis-Dreyfus will be producing for Apple’s nascent streaming service, or what level her deal came in at—she joked that she was being paid in AirPods—but she joins a roster of creators that also includes Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims and Lee Eisenberg.

In the meantime, the Seinfeld star will be back on screens fairly shortly; her new film Downhill—based on Ruben Östlund’s Force Majeure—opens with Will Ferrell at Sundance next week. Meanwhile, the universe obstinately refuses to give in to our vision-boarded demands for Jason Alexander to revive Duckman for those video screens that plays in the back of cabs, but that’s cool; we’ll keep wishing and praying until it finally comes true.