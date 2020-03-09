Screenshot : Dress David Rose

Love this journey for you: It’s now possible for you to soothe your worries about, well, everything by taking a lovingly and comprehensively illustrated tour of every sartorial choice made by Dan Levy’s David Rose over the five-seasons-and-change of Schitt’s Creek we have to date.



Dress David Rose is basically a digital paper doll project, and while we do wish we had the option to switch in some of David’s kicky skirts, elaborate pantaloons, or other leg-based clothing choices, we’re too busy being delighted by Lynn Fisher’s artistry and obvious fandom to care.

Just look at these!

Screenshot : Dress David Rose

Fisher’s expert illustration is a fitting tribute to the work of costume designer Debra Hanson, who’s created some of the most evocative, consistent, and often very funny designs for film and television in recent memory. (This writer has herself been unabashed in her Debra Hanson fandom.) Fisher’s project isn’t just fun, silly, and oddly soothing—seriously, just hit those arrows on either side of David and enjoy the show—it also makes it easy to appreciate how defined Hanson and the Schitt’s Creek team have made David’s style. It’s mostly black and white, so color stands out. There’s some text and it’s always funny. The length varies. He gets more adventurous with time, which might seem counterintuitive, except David has also been growing increasingly comfortable with himself and his life, and it’s fitting that that would assert itself in his clothing choices as well.

It’s a very cool project, is what we’re saying, and well worth your time. Maybe click through in time to this little number?

