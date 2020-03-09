Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Great Job Internet

Take a tour of every sweater, shirt, and jacket David wears on Schitt’s Creek

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:great job internet
great job internetSchitt's Creekdan levy
Save
Illustration for article titled Take a tour of every sweater, shirt, and jacket David wears on iSchitt’s Creek /i
Screenshot: Dress David Rose

Love this journey for you: It’s now possible for you to soothe your worries about, well, everything by taking a lovingly and comprehensively illustrated tour of every sartorial choice made by Dan Levy’s David Rose over the five-seasons-and-change of Schitt’s Creek we have to date.

Dress David Rose is basically a digital paper doll project, and while we do wish we had the option to switch in some of David’s kicky skirts, elaborate pantaloons, or other leg-based clothing choices, we’re too busy being delighted by Lynn Fisher’s artistry and obvious fandom to care.

Advertisement

Just look at these!

Illustration for article titled Take a tour of every sweater, shirt, and jacket David wears on iSchitt’s Creek /i
Screenshot: Dress David Rose

Fisher’s expert illustration is a fitting tribute to the work of costume designer Debra Hanson, who’s created some of the most evocative, consistent, and often very funny designs for film and television in recent memory. (This writer has herself been unabashed in her Debra Hanson fandom.) Fisher’s project isn’t just fun, silly, and oddly soothing—seriously, just hit those arrows on either side of David and enjoy the show—it also makes it easy to appreciate how defined Hanson and the Schitt’s Creek team have made David’s style. It’s mostly black and white, so color stands out. There’s some text and it’s always funny. The length varies. He gets more adventurous with time, which might seem counterintuitive, except David has also been growing increasingly comfortable with himself and his life, and it’s fitting that that would assert itself in his clothing choices as well.

It’s a very cool project, is what we’re saying, and well worth your time. Maybe click through in time to this little number?

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

In memory of the Dilberito, a stomach-ruining Dilbert tie-in once called "the blue jeans of food"

The Outsider plays possum in a devastating but uneven finale

Things get weird with David Sedaris on Hollywood Handbook

Barry Sonnenfeld used pillow forts to hide from producer Scott Rudin while making The Addams Family