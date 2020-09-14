Take a minute, just sit right there, we'll tell you how you can rent the mansion from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Screenshot : Raqraqxox

Now this is a story all about how, the housing market got flipped, turned upside down. And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, I’ll tell you how you can Airbnb the mansion from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

No matter where you were born and raised, if Los Angeles is where you spend most of your days, you can be chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool, and rent the sitcom house for $30 a night (it comes with a pool.) This is thanks to a couple of guys who were up to no good, and started a business where you could make hotels out of a neighborhood. Now Airbnb wants you not to be scared, and said “We’re a fun company who does co-marketing with The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.”

Starting September 29th, which is a Tuesday, you can pack your suitcase and go on your way. There’s a themed listing where you can book a ticket, forget about gentrification and say, “I might as well kick it.” First class, not all bad, you can probably drink orange juice out of a champagne glass. Is this what the people of Airbnb living like? Hm, maybe it’s alright. But wait, I hear they raise rents in cities and all that, should we really spend money on these cats? It doesn’t sound great, but it’s probably fair, if they’re offering the mansion from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

So, grab a ticket and when your stay comes near, just don’t look too closely at yourself in the mirror. If anything, you could say that this chance is rare, to hang out in the house from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Pull up to the spot about seven or eight, and yell to affordable mortgages, “Yo, homes, smell ya later!” Look at your kingdom, and don’t give a care, to the larger implications of Airbnb partnering with The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.



