The Toronto International Film Festival wraps up this week, which means it’s almost time to transition from poutine to queso as the Alamo Drafthouse gears up for September’s other big film-festival event, Fantastic Fest. The first waves of Fantastic Fest programming brought the U.S. premieres of Jojo Rabbit and Knives Out to Austin, along with world premieres like In The Tall Grass, Vincenzo Natali’s adaptation of the Stephen King and Joe Hill novella, and VFW, a sure-to-be-gore-soaked siege movie from Bliss’ Joe Begos that stars Stephen Lang as a veteran defending his hangout against drug-crazed mutants.

Today, with a little over a week to go, Fantastic Fest has announced its final wave of programming, featuring the U.S. premiere of I Lost My Body—a Cannes award winner about the adventures of a severed hand searching for its body in the streets of Paris—as well as Random Acts Of Violence, the feature directorial debut of comedian Jay Baruchel. Also on the docket are new films from My Friend Dahmer director Marc Meyers and Alléluia director Fabrice du Welz, and a Canadian thriller called Homewrecker intriguingly described as “the best bonkers thriller Lifetime wishes they made.” Speaking of, legendary Japanese filmmaker/madman Takashi Miike will be there to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in surrealist carnage.

The A.V. Club will be on the ground at Fantastic Fest, which kicks off on September 19 and closes on September 26. You can read the festival’s descriptions of its third wave of feature films below.

ADORATION



France, Belgium, 2019

North American Premiere, 98 min

Director - Fabrice du Welz

Paul lives with his mother on the grounds of a mental institution and has little contact with the outside world. When Gloria’s admitted, he’s immediately fascinated by her and events take an unexpected turn.

AMIGO

Spain, 2019

World Premiere, 83 min

Director - Óscar Martín

After a serious car accident (for which he’s responsible), David decides to care for his best friend Javi at a remote house. It doesn’t take long until the animosity insidiously builds between them.

THE DEEPER YOU DIG

USA, 2019

US Premiere, 95 min

Directors - Toby Poser & John Adams (Co-director: Zelda Adams)

The creation of a family production team in upstate New York, this unsettling supernatural tale explores the aftermath of a roadside accident, bringing together a mother, her daughter, and a stranger in increasingly surreal circumstances.

HOMEWRECKER

Canada, 2019

International Premiere, 86 min

Director - Zach Gayne

Societal expectations create a pressure cooker in HOMEWRECKER, a darkly hilarious satire that plays like the best bonkers thriller Lifetime wishes they made.

I LOST MY BODY

France, 2019

US Premiere, 82 min

Director - Jérémy Clapin

A severed hand escapes from a laboratory and sets off on a series of adventures across Paris, determined to find its owner.

JALLIKATTU

India, 2019

US Premiere, 91 min

Director - Lijo Jose Pellissery

The line between man and beast dissolves when a buffalo escapes slaughter in a sleepy South Indian village, leaving a trail of chaos and explosive machismo in its wake. It’s a landlocked JAWS, a bestial 2001, and a contemporary MAD MAX: FURY ROAD all rolled into one.

KEEP ME COMPANY

Portugal, 2019

North American Premiere, 82 min

Director - Gonçalo Almeida

Two lovers meet in a secluded country home to try to heal their relationship without distraction, but the property’s pool has other mysterious intentions.

LITTLE JOE

Austria, United Kingdom, Germany, 2019

Sneak Preview, 105 min

Director - Jessica Hausner

A genetically modified scarlet flower has mood-enhancing antidepressant effects on its owners, which become increasingly alarming as its influence spreads in this body snatchers for the drugged-out millennium.

THE MORTUARY COLLECTION

USA, 2019

World Premiere, 108 min

Director - Ryan Spindell

A young girl enters a secret room in a mortuary and learns the backstory of the mortician’s favorite deaths in this twisted anthology by Fantastic Fest alum Ryan Spindell.

NIGHT DRIVE

USA, 2019

World Premiere, 82 min

Directors - Meghan Leon & Bradford Baruh

When Russell picks up an enigmatic young woman through a ride-share app, his boring evening perks up. But all bets are off after they hit a guy with the car in this charming comedy of errors.

THE OTHER LAMB

Ireland, Belgium, USA, 2019

US Premiere, 97 min

Director - Malgorzata Szumowska

Selah lives with her mothers and sisters in a mysterious cult led by Shepherd. When she begins to question his teachings, it threatens to destroy the very nature of their existence.

PELICAN BLOOD

Germany, Bulgaria, 2019

US Premiere, 121 min

Director - Katrin Gebbe

German acting treasure Nina Hoss headlines Katrin Gebbe’s (NOTHING BAD CAN HAPPEN) sophomore feature about a single mother who adopts — and won’t give up on — a troubled little girl with a horrific past.

RANDOM ACTS OF VIOLENCE

Canada, 2019

World Premiere, 80 min

Director - Jay Baruchel

A comic book writer visits the town where a serial killer previously wreaked havoc, only to encounter a new series of murders that strangely mirror the deaths he created in his comics.

RIDE YOUR WAVE

Japan, 2019

US Premiere, 96 min

Director - Masaaki Yuasa

Surf-loving college student Hinako crosses paths with Minato, a handsome firefighter, but a tragedy will change all they know to be true.

SAINT MAUD

United Kingdom, 2019

US Premiere, 83 min

Director - Rose Glass

While caring for an attractive woman dying of cancer, devoutly religious nurse Maud develops an all-encompassing case of holy possession mixed with real-life obsession.

SEA FEVER

Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, 2019

US Premiere, 91 min

Director - Neasa Hardiman

The crew aboard a West of Ireland fishing trawler marooned at sea fall victim to a gradually spreading parasite in their water supply.

SWEETHEART

USA, 2019

Texas Premiere, 82 min

Director - J.D. Dillard

After a storm at sea leaves her stranded on a deserted island, Jenn gathers all her strength to find ways to survive. But when night falls, Jenn discovers that the island isn’t as deserted as she might have thought… or hoped.

WE SUMMON THE DARKNESS

USA, 2019

World Premiere, 90 min

Director - Marc Meyers

When Val, Beverly, and Alexis meet a group of fun-loving dudes in the parking lot of a heavy metal concert, they all decide to have an after-party, but it isn’t long before the group finds themselves fighting for their lives.

WYRM

USA, 2019

World Premiere, 106 min

Director - Christopher Winterbauer

In a strangely futuristic yet analog alternate universe, a lonely, dinosaur-obsessed youth struggles to complete a unique school requirement or risk being held back and enduring a lifetime of embarrassment.