Taika Watiti is a kooky messiah in the Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss trailer

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

Taika Waititi just won an Oscar for his direction on Jojo Rabbit, but the Kiwi filmmaker is just as in demand in front of the camera as he is behind it. He’ll soon star in both James Gunn’s Suicide Squad and the Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy, but first he’ll appear in Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss, a Vivieno Caldinelli comedy that first premiered in 2018 but will finally see a wide release this month.

The morbid plot centers around Waititi’s cult leader, Storsh, whose followers seek to kill themselves in the very same bathtub that Storsh offed himself in, as it apparently serves as a gateway to eternal bliss by his side in the spirit realm. That bathtub, however, sits in the new home of Kate Micucci and Sam Huntington, who must now contend with a slew of suicide-happy lunatics breaking in at all hours. The incredible cast of comedic ringers, many of whom appear only to quickly kill themselves, include Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener, and Mark McKinney. Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon also stars as an exhausted police detective.

Watch the trailer below.

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss plays in select theaters on March 6 and hits VOD on March 17.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

