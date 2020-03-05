Photo : Lars Niki ( Getty Images )

Go with Netflix and Taika Waititi, and soon you’ll be in a world of pure imagination and uncomfortably detached Oompa- Loompas. Per Variety, the Oscar-winning director and the streaming platform have partnered for a pair of animated series based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Waititi will be pulling triple duty as writer, director, and executive producer for both projects. There are few specific details available as of now, but Netflix notes that one series will be based on the orange-faced folks of Loompaland and that both shows “ will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time .”

The two projects are a part of a deal between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company. Variety specifies that the partnership is already set to yeild many of Dahl’s stories, including Matilda, The Twits, and The BFG. As Netflix aims to expand their offering of animated features, the author’s extensive roster of books lends itself to a number of creative options. As for Waititi, who has been in high demand since Thor: Ragnarok, he’ll have to juggle the new series with prep for Thor: Love And Thunder and his ongoing creative relationship with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars universe—that is, when he’s not too busy with his duties as a messiah.