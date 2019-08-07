Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

Out of all the directors who’ve dipped their toes into the warm, CGI-laced waters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few have seemed as determined to keep his individual sensibility on track more than Taika Waititi. This is, after all, a guy who followed his first foray into the world of superhero blockbusters with the upcoming Jojo Rabbit, a film in which he plays an imaginary (and ridiculous) version of Adolf Hitler. Now it sounds like he’ll be sneaking yet another smaller film in between his wider franchise obligations, with Variety reporting that Waititi has just signed on for a mysterious Fox Searchlight picture that’s expected to be filmed ahead of Thor: Love And Thunder.

Waititi is set to both write and direct the “mystery “project,” as he did for not just Jojo, but also all of his delightfully eclectic early features, including Eagle Vs. Shark, Boy, What We Do In The Shadows, and Hunt For The Wilderpeople. Meanwhile, we know pretty much nothing about said film, except that it’s probably not a revival of his aborted Michael-Jackson-through-the-eyes-of-his-pet-chimp flick Bubbles, both because stop-motion animation is kind of hard to do on the quick, and because of the increased scrutiny surrounding Jackson’s life in recent months. Per Variety, the unknown film will reportedly be shot in early 2020, giving the director plenty of time to film it before digging into the fourth Thor movie, which is currently set for a November 2021 arrival.