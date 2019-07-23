Screenshot: Fox Searchlight (YouTube)

Based on that headline alone, you know we’re in for a wild ride with Jojo Rabbit, the highly-anticipated new film from the wacky and wonderful mind of Taika Waititi. Following this morning’s news of Jojo Rabbit’s upcoming premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Waititi has revealed the first trailer for his latest effort, a dark comedy set during World War II—a series of words only Waititi could make charming:



The film follows a lonely young German boy who concocts an imaginary friend who just so happens to be Adolf Hitler to cope with the bullying from his peers. But things take an interesting turn when he strikes up a real friendship with a very real girl who challenges his beliefs. It sounds oddly sweet, which is the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from the director of What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople—oh, and that Thor movie.

Jojo Rabbit stars Thomasin McKenzie, Roman Griffin Davis, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, and Scarlett Johansson, and hits theaters on October 18.