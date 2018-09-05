Taika Waititi in talks to join the wacky party that James Gunn is calling a Suicide Squad movie

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

At the risk introducing a controversial new conspiracy theory, is it possible that James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot/remake isn’t a real movie? Right now, it seems suspiciously like an excuse for Gunn to just hang out with some cool friends and famous actors. It was already a little weird that Warner Bros.’ reaction to the undeniable popularity of the super-edgy original film was to hand the series over to a guy who is most famous now for making a couple of relatively lighthearted sci-fi hang-out movies for DC’s crosstown rivals, and that was before he started casting people like Idris Elba, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, and David Dastmalchian—plus returning big stars like Viola Davis and Margot Robbie (not to mention Jai Courtney who is… also going to be there).

Now, Deadline says that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also in talks to join the new Suicide Squad, but everything about his role, including how big it may or may not be, has not been confirmed. However, thanks to some exhaustive research (including doing a search for the terms “New Zealand” and “DC Universe,” we can guess that he m ight be playing an old supporting character from Justice League International called Tuatara. He has three eyes and can apparently see into the future! Also, a Suicide Squad comic from 2013 involved the body of OMAC getting found in New Zealand. Waititi seems to enjoy playing CG characters, so a big blue guy with a mohawk seems up his alley. Or maybe he’ll play a new Joker? His forehead tattoo can say “My good friend Miek has knives for hands.”