Thor: Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi’s sequel to his generally beloved Thor: Ragnarok, still seems impossibly far off—June seems a lifetime away, let alone next November—but that’s not stopping him from hopping on Instagram and teasing how much fun the movie is going to be. As reported by Vulture, Waititi and Ragnarok stars Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo teamed up for an Instagram Live video recently and teased that Love And Thunder is going to be “over-the-top” in “the very best way,” so much so that it will make the already wacky and wild Ragnarok seem like “a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film.” Waititi also adds that it’s like they “asked a bunch of 10-year-old what should be in a movie” and “said yes to every single thing.”



So that sounds like explosions and car chases and Roblox are all confirmed, but one thing we won’t see is a love story for Korg, the big rock guy that Waititi played in the movie. In the director’s head canon (which is probably just as good as real canon when it’s in the director’s head), Korg was in love with someone who he “lost,” and now he “doesn’t feel brave enough to find love again.” That actually sounds fleshed-out enough to make for a subplot in one of these movies, so we wouldn’t count out Korg finding someone nice to settle down with at some point.

Meanwhile, things really seem to be looking up for Korg’s buddy Miek. Waititi has also shared some concept art of the little bug thing in some rad new threads for the sequel, including an extremely Mass Effect robot suit and some stylish corporate attire. You can see some of it below, and /Film has another look. Still no word on what the Guardians will be up to or how Christian Bale will be involved, but we might not know until… heavy sigh… November of 2021 anyway. That’s SO FAR AWAY.