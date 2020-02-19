Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

Less than a week after it was first reported, Showtime has officially confirmed development of The Auteur, a new horror-comedy series from recent Oscar winner (!) Taika Waititi. Deadline has some new details on the series, which is based on the graphic novel by Rick Spears, James Callahan, and Luigi Anderson, and is described as “a gonzo horror-comedy, a twisted romance and a glamorous, high wire act of biting satire”—so basically it’s primo Taika Waititi material . Jude Law will headline the series as a film producer who, desperate for a hit horror film after a recent box office flop, unwittingly traps his production on the studio lot with a serial killer. Shenanigans, presumably of the very bloody and hilarious sort, likely ensue.



Waititi is set to direct The Auteur, which he’s co-writing with Ghost Team’s Peter Warren. Showtime has picked up multiple scripts for the project , indicating a full series order. In addition to The Auteur, Waititi is in production on Next Goal Wins, a sports comedy based on the 2014 documentary of the same name; his adaptation stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. The filmmaker is also set to return to the MCU for Thor: Love And Thunder, which sees Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster opposite Chris Hemsworth.