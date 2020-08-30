Rocky IV Photo : United Artists/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone has spent the last few decades of his career trying to remind everyone about the greatness of the first few decades of his career, especially when it comes to the critical and commercial acclaim of the Rocky movies. Now, he’s going to… continue to do just that by putting together his own director’s cut of Rocky IV. There’s no need to rally the internet behind a hashtag for this one, though, because Stallone says MGM is already on board and isn’t going to try and bury this one like Warner Bros. did with the “good” version of Justice League that Zack Snyder wasn’t allowed to release.



Stallone announced this news on his social media pages, saying that “so far it looks great,” which is especially exciting since you know you can trust Sylvester Stallone to give you an accurate assessment of a Rocky movie.

There is one worrying detail, though. Apparently, Stallone intends to fully cut Paulie’s stupid robot from the movie, responding to questions about the robot on Instagram with stuff like “the robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot” and “I don’t like the robot anymore.” Seriously, how could someone not like that stupid, stupid robot?

Stallone didn’t offer much other information about his new cut of Rocky IV, a.k.a. The Non-Robot Cut, but he did say he’s doing it for the 35th anniversary (which is this year) so maybe we won’t have to wait too long to see it. Also, if anybody wants to put in the digital effects work to replace Paulie’s robot with cosmic DC Comics villain Darkseid, we wouldn’t object to that. It seems like it would be pretty funny. Just throwing it out there.